Pushpa 3: The Rampage Confirmed, Vijay Deverakonda To Join Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Franchise

Pushpa 3 Confirmed: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule will hit the big screens on December 5. The actioner is a sequel to the 2021 film and is one of the most anticipated projects of all time. Ahead of its release, the sound designer accidentally shared a photo from the set confirming that the third part of the film is in the works. He has now deleted the post.

Pushpa 3 is in the works, Vijay Deverakonda joins the franchise

Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty had an oops moment which has now got the internet talking. The sound designer, who is associated with Pushpa 2 shared a photo with his team from the sound mixing room. However, what caught the social media users' attention was the background which flaunted, “Pushpa 3: The Rampage”. This is now taken as a confirmation for the third part of the Allu Arjun starrer. Realising the error, Resul deleted the post.

Not just his, fans of Allu Arjun were quick to dig out an old post by the Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a photo with director Sukumar on his birthday, the Liger actor had written, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage (sic)." Since the actor had mentioned ‘The Rampage’ in the old post, social media users now believe that he too is a part of Allu Arjun starrer. Interestingly, Deverakonda is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna who plays the lead role in the actioner.

Pushpa 2 price hike gets nod from AP Government

Ahead of the film’s release, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a ticket price hike for the film for 13 days. The government has permitted theatre owners to run five shows daily at the same ticket price from December 6 to December 17. Allu Arjun took to his X handle to express his gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for granting approval to their request.

He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMOShri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry.” Rashmika is all set to reprise her role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s forthcoming action drama. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 is slated to hit theatres on December 5.