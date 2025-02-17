Pushpa Actor Daali Dhananjaya Ties The Knot With Doctor Dhanyatha Gauraklar At Mysore, First Photos Out

Pushpa actor Daali Dhananjaya, known for playing Jaali Reddy in the Allu Arjun film, got married to Dr Dhanyatha Gauraklar in a private ceremony at Mysore's historic Exhibition Grounds. The first photos from their intimate wedding have now gone viral online.

Daali Dhananjaya marries his long-time girlfriend Dr Dhanyatha Gauraklar

The Kannada actor chose a traditional off-white and gold veshti paired with a kurta and a Mysore peta for the ceremony. The bride appeared radiant in a golden saree with bold red borders. As private as the wedding, their reception was a lavish event, attended by many stars and other famous figures.

As per reports, the couple had a traditional wedding, featuring rituals like the ‘Bale Shastra’, Haldi, and more. Photos and videos shared on social media captured the joyous moments, from the traditional ceremonies to the lively reception, where the newlyweds shared their first dance as husband and wife.

Who is Daali Dhananjaya and how he met his love of life?

Talking about his wife, Dhananjaya had once revealed that he had met her as a fan and then they grew to become friends, and soon their friendship blossomed into love. Daali Dhananjaya recently appeared in the Telugu action film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film was released in December 2024. His next project is the Kannada action drama Uttarakanda, directed by Rohith Padaki.