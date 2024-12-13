Published 18:09 IST, December 13th 2024
Pushpa Jhuk Gaya: Memes Go Viral After Allu Arjun's Arrest In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Arrested: Moments after police took the Pushpa 2 star in custody social media was flooded with a barrage of memes centred around the actor and film.
Allu Arjun Arrested: The actor was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was taken to Gandhi Hospital for a medical test following which he was produced at the Nampally Court. Following his arrest, memes centred around the actor and his character in Pushpa 2 made their way to the internet. The actor was granted bail by the Telangana High Court following his arrest.
Memers have a field day following Allu Arjun's arrest
As soon as the news of Allu Arjun being arrested from his arrested surfaced online, social media users jumped the opportunity to share memes and jokes. The actor, who is basking in the access of his recent release, Pushpa 2, became subject to several jokes owing to his character in the Sukumar directorial. His tagline from the film, “jhukega nahi (won't bow down)” became the prime target for memes.
A user changed the text on the dialogue to read, “Pushpa Raj Jhuk gaya”. Another person commented that the Telangana police has emerged as the real Pushpa in the case. A user shared the photo of Faahadh Faasil, who plays Inspector Shekhawat in the film and mentioned how he would be the happiest person today. Memers noted that the police did what the actor's character could not do in the film.
Why was Allu Arjun arrested?
Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which led to the death of one woman and injuries to her son, prompted a police investigation, culminating in the arrest of three individuals, and now the actor himself. Confirming the arrest, L. Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chikkadpally, stated, “Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested.”
The actor was brought to the Chikkadpally police station for questioning in connection with the incident. His father, Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present at the station during the proceedings. The arrest has stirred controversy, with several public figures expressing their opinions on the matter. The stampede occurred when fans rushed into Sandhya Theatre following Allu Arjun's arrival ahead of the film's premiere. The deceased woman, identified as Revathi, aged 35, was fatally injured during the chaos. Her son, Shreethej, was also hospitalized with injuries. Police attempted to control the crowd with a mild lathi charge, but the incident resulted in public shock and grief.
