Published 19:56 IST, November 8th 2024
Pushpa Music To Lose Its Appeal In Sequel Due to DSP Fiasco? New Composers Reportedly Onboard
Directed and written by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5 this year.
The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Initially scheduled to release on August 15, the movie will hit the big screens in December. Amid this, there are reports of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar having issues with the background score of the film.
Pushpa 2 to have multiple music directors?
According to a report in 123 Telugu, there are speculations that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar were not satisfied with Devi Sri Prasad’s background music score for Pushpa 2. But now the report suggests that there wont be one but there will be three music composers. Rumours are rife that Thamann, Ajaneesh Loknath and Sam CS were said to be brought in to compose the background score for this much-awaited Pan-India film.
According to sources, this comes after DSP’s recent concentration on a large-scale concert in Hyderabad, which required extensive planning, may have impacted his work on the film.
All about Pushpa 2
The upcoming Telugu action drama film is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.
The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh.
December 6 will witness the clash of two films on the box-office, the Allu Arjun -starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. Incidentally, both the films star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. While Pushpa 2: The Rule is fictional story, and is a sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut Pushpa: The Rise, Chhaava is a period film. However, there are several reports that Chhaava might be released earlier to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's upcoming movie.
