Pushpa Music To Lose Its Appeal In Sequel Due to DSP Fiasco? New Composers Reportedly Onboard

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Initially scheduled to release on August 15, the movie will hit the big screens in December. Amid this, there are reports of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar having issues with the background score of the film.

Pushpa 2 to have multiple music directors?

According to a report in 123 Telugu, there are speculations that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar were not satisfied with Devi Sri Prasad’s background music score for Pushpa 2. But now the report suggests that there wont be one but there will be three music composers. Rumours are rife that Thamann, Ajaneesh Loknath and Sam CS were said to be brought in to compose the background score for this much-awaited Pan-India film.

File photo of Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb

According to sources, this comes after DSP’s recent concentration on a large-scale concert in Hyderabad, which required extensive planning, may have impacted his work on the film.

All about Pushpa 2

The upcoming Telugu action drama film is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh.

File photo of Pushpa 2 featuring | Source: IMDb