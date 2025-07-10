Pushpa Reunion To Be The Highlight Of Allu Arjun, Atlee's Movie As Rashmika Mandanna Boards AA22xA6

AA22xA6: Atlee’s next starring Allu Arjun is making buzz since the grand announcement was made. The one-of-a-kind epic is expected to arrive in theatres by 2027, and the shooting is currently in full swing. After days of silence, makers have confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Now, the fresh reports reveal that Atlee has brought on board Rashmika Mandanna, who is Allu Arjun’s co-star from Pushpa 2, for a key role in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna to reunite with Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun for Atlee’s next?

The makers have pulled off bringing Deepika Padukone on board for AA22xA6. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, director Atlee has signed Rashmika Mandanna as well for a key role in the film. This follows earlier buzz about Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur being part of the cast.

Rashmika will reunite with Allu Arjun after their massive success in the Pushpa franchise. The report mentions she will take on one of the boldest roles of her career. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun in this film will differ greatly from what fans saw in Pushpa.

According to the report, the Sikandar actress has already completed her look test and body scan with Atlee in Los Angeles. Pre-production work for her character is already in progress. Set in a parallel universe, AA22xA6 will bring together some of the biggest male and female stars in Indian cinema.

When will AA22XA6 be out in theatres?