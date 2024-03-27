Advertisement

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, March 27, and to make it more special, his cousins have dropped adorable birthday posts to wish the actor. Allu Arjun and Varun Tej were among the first ones to wish Ram Charan on social media with throwback photos from Varun-Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding. The actor's friends Jr NTR and Sharwanand have also dropped adorable wishes. Not to miss, Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni's birthday post for “Mr C”.

Upasana Kamineni shares photo from Tirupati Temple visit

The couple, along with their daughter Klin Kaara visited Tirupati Temple early Wednesday to kick start the special day on a spiritual note. Taking to her Instagram handle, she has shared a set of two photos that show her hiding their daughter in a saree. Her birthday note read, “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.”

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan danced to their iconic hit tracks

During Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding cocktail bash, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were seen dancing with their other cousins on Naatu Naatu. In the reel, we can also see them making iconic Pushpa poses while dancing. Towards the end, the text on the video reads, "Happy Birthday Ram Charan". In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin . Love you always".

Advertisement

Varun also shared a post on his Instagram handle from the cocktail party in which they are twinning in a white suit paired with black pants. They can be seen giving a low-five to each other. Tej's birthday note read, "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything."

Advertisement

(Ram Charan with Varun Tej | Image: X)

Niharika Konidela has shared an adorable selfie in which she is giving a peck on the actor's cheek and wrote, "Love and only love to you! Happy birthday Charan anna!"

(Ram Charan with Niharika | Image: X)

Jr NTR and Sharwanand wish BFF Ram Charan

Jr NTR, who has worked with Ram Charan in the blockbuster hit film RRR penned a birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday my brother. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."

Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2024

Another friend on the list is Sharwanand, he has shared a throwback photo in which Ram Charan is hugging the actor from behind as they both happily pose for the camera. Calling him Jaan, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaan Ram Charan," followed by a heart emoticon.

(Ram Charan with Sharwanand | Image: X)

(Ram Charan with Sharwanand | Image: X)

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi.