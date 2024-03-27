Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:20 IST
Ram Charan Birthday: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Other Celebs Wish The Actor
Ram Charan's cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela have dropped throwback photos to wish the actor on his 39th birthday.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, March 27, and to make it more special, his cousins have dropped adorable birthday posts to wish the actor. Allu Arjun and Varun Tej were among the first ones to wish Ram Charan on social media with throwback photos from Varun-Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding. The actor's friends Jr NTR and Sharwanand have also dropped adorable wishes. Not to miss, Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni's birthday post for “Mr C”.
Upasana Kamineni shares photo from Tirupati Temple visit
The couple, along with their daughter Klin Kaara visited Tirupati Temple early Wednesday to kick start the special day on a spiritual note. Taking to her Instagram handle, she has shared a set of two photos that show her hiding their daughter in a saree. Her birthday note read, “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.”
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan danced to their iconic hit tracks
During Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding cocktail bash, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were seen dancing with their other cousins on Naatu Naatu. In the reel, we can also see them making iconic Pushpa poses while dancing. Towards the end, the text on the video reads, "Happy Birthday Ram Charan". In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin . Love you always".
Advertisement
Varun also shared a post on his Instagram handle from the cocktail party in which they are twinning in a white suit paired with black pants. They can be seen giving a low-five to each other. Tej's birthday note read, "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything."
Advertisement
Niharika Konidela has shared an adorable selfie in which she is giving a peck on the actor's cheek and wrote, "Love and only love to you! Happy birthday Charan anna!"
Jr NTR and Sharwanand wish BFF Ram Charan
Jr NTR, who has worked with Ram Charan in the blockbuster hit film RRR penned a birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday my brother. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."
Another friend on the list is Sharwanand, he has shared a throwback photo in which Ram Charan is hugging the actor from behind as they both happily pose for the camera. Calling him Jaan, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaan Ram Charan," followed by a heart emoticon.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hair Solutions To Boost Hair GrowthWeb Stories13 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.