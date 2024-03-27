×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Ram Charan Birthday: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Other Celebs Wish The Actor

Ram Charan's cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela have dropped throwback photos to wish the actor on his 39th birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun with Ram Charan | Image:Allu Arjun/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, March 27, and to make it more special, his cousins have dropped adorable birthday posts to wish the actor. Allu Arjun and Varun Tej were among the first ones to wish Ram Charan on social media with throwback photos from Varun-Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding. The actor's friends Jr NTR and Sharwanand have also dropped adorable wishes. Not to miss, Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni's birthday post for “Mr C”. 

Upasana Kamineni shares photo from Tirupati Temple visit

The couple, along with their daughter Klin Kaara visited Tirupati Temple early Wednesday to kick start the special day on a spiritual note. Taking to her Instagram handle, she has shared a set of two photos that show her hiding their daughter in a saree. Her birthday note read, “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.” 

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan danced to their iconic hit tracks

During Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding cocktail bash, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were seen dancing with their other cousins on Naatu Naatu. In the reel, we can also see them making iconic Pushpa poses while dancing. Towards the end, the text on the video reads, "Happy  Birthday Ram Charan". In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin . Love you always".

Advertisement

Varun also shared a post on his Instagram handle from the cocktail party in which they are twinning in a white suit paired with black pants. They can be seen giving a low-five to each other. Tej's birthday note read, "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything."

Advertisement
(Ram Charan with Varun Tej | Image: X)

Niharika Konidela has shared an adorable selfie in which she is giving a peck on the actor's cheek and wrote, "Love and only love to you! Happy birthday Charan anna!"

(Ram Charan with Niharika | Image: X)

Jr NTR and Sharwanand wish BFF Ram Charan

Jr NTR, who has worked with Ram Charan in the blockbuster hit film RRR penned a birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday my brother. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success."

Another friend on the list is Sharwanand, he has shared a throwback photo in which Ram Charan is hugging the actor from behind as they both happily pose for the camera. Calling him Jaan, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaan Ram Charan," followed by a heart emoticon.

(Ram Charan with Sharwanand | Image: X)
(Ram Charan with Sharwanand | Image: X)

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nepal Mayor's daughter missing in Goa

Mayor's Daughter Missing

a few seconds ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

a few seconds ago
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi on Shaheen

a few seconds ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi

2 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Chepauk sets record

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

Sunita on Liquor Scam

3 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Maruti Suzuki

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
NEST 2024 registration from March 30

NEST 2024 registration

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni reacts to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan

MSD's PROUD DAD reaction

18 minutes ago
Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic

20 minutes ago
BYD plans to launch third EV in India

Chinese EV makers

20 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List

Where The Rich Live

20 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags new order

23 minutes ago
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Lisa Birthday

28 minutes ago
BJP Protests Outside Delhi Assembly

India news Live

30 minutes ago
MS Dhoni's brilliant catch

MS Dhoni or a cheetah?

31 minutes ago
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Bopanna-Ebden in Miami

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo