Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Game Changer Song Out: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

Game Changer song Jaragandi, which has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, has been shot in a vibrant setup with a colourful background.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Changer
A still from Jaragandi. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pan-India star Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, March 27, and on this occasion, the makers of Game Changer have unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi. Composed by S Thaman, the song is vibrant and can be declared as a party anthem.

(A still from the song Jaragandi | Image: YouTube) 

Check out the lyrical video of Jaragandi

Jaragandi, which has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, has been shot in a vibrant setup with a colourful background and stylish clothes. The lyrical video offers a glimpse of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry as they grooved together at the foot-tapping track. Not to miss their on-point expressions and moves. The video also has some BTS clips where choreographer Prabhu Deva is teaching the actors and dancers the steps.

(A still from the song Jaragandi | Image: YouTube) 

The background score done by S Thaman and the lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram are perfectly combined to give the viewers an upbeat number. The song has been sung by veteran singers Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan while it has been choreographed by dance legend Prabhu Deva.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani wishes Game Changer co-star Ram Charan

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a still from the recently released song and penned a birthday note wishing Ram Charan. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here’s our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin."

What do we know about Game Changer?

Helmed by S Shankar, the political action thriller drama marks his debut in the Telugu film industry.  It follows Ram Nandhan (played by Ram Charan), an Indian Administrative Service officer, who battles corrupt politicians through fair elections to reform the landscape of governance. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in the supporting roles.

Advertisement

The film is slated to release on November 15.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

