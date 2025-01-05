Ram Charan Calls Uncle Pawan Kalyan 'True Game Changer' For Entire Indian Politics

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. On Saturday, the makers held an event in Andhra Pradesh where the actor's uncle and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan arrived as the chief guest. During the event, he talked about the movie and even praised his uncle and veteran actor, calling him a "real life Game Changer". For the unversed, in the movie, Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS officer on a mission to bring betterment to the political system.

Ram Charan is 'truly lucky' to stand beside Pawan Kalyan

Speaking at an event, Ram Charan shared that he wondered why director Shankar named the movie Game Changer. His movie in the movie is "truly a game-changing avatar" but in real life, the number one game-changer is Pawan Kalyan. “He is the true Game Changer, not only in Andhra Pradesh but for the entire Indian political landscape. I consider myself truly lucky to even stand beside him,” he said.

He also shared a set of three photos from the event standing beside Pawan Kalyan and captioned the post as "Dear Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu, as your nephew, as an actor, and a proud Indian, I immensely respect you.

Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me."