Ram Charan Fans Erect India's Tallest Cutout For The Actor In Hyderabad Ahead Of Game Changer Trailer Launch | WATCH

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by S Shankar, this political action thriller has been making waves since its announcement. As the countdown to its premiere has begun, a colossal 256-foot cut-out of the actor was put up in Andhra Pradesh attracting worldwide attention.

Ram Charan’s huge 256-foot cut-out ahead of Game Changer release

In a display of fan dedication, actor Ram Charan's followers unveiled a massive 256-foot cutout in Vijayawada, which is believed to be one of the largest movie promotion cutouts in the country till now. The towering structure was created by 295 Ram Charan Tej fans and stands at Vajra ground in Brindavan Colony here. It has been recognized by the International Wonder Book of World Records.

Film producer Dil Raju unveiled the cutout on Sunday afternoon as part of the promotional campaign for Ram Charan's upcoming pan-India film Game Changer, set to release on January 10, 2025.

The event drew hundreds of fans, who celebrated enthusiastically while a helicopter showered flowers on the cutout, creating a festive vibe.

Dil Raju expressed gratitude to Vijayawada's cinema lovers for their efforts in arranging the grand cutout. He shared his excitement about the film and revealed plans to release Game Changer in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, establishing it as a true pan-India project. Directed by filmmaker Shankar, the movie is set to premiere during the Sankranti festival.

This is not the first time any fan has displayed their love for the star through cut-out.

When Pushpa 2: The Rule fans erected a giant 108 feet cutout of Allu Arjun

Earlier, before the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, his fans erected a massive cutout of the actor outside Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.