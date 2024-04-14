Advertisement

After receiving an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Tamil Nadu, Ram Charan was asked about his upcoming films, particularly Game Changer with Shankar. He reassured fans that the film is on track for release in theaters in five languages. At the event, the actor also mentioned that this was his first attempt at a political drama.

Ram Charan drops a major update about Game Changer

During the press conference, Vice Chancellor K. Ganesh revealed that despite Ram Charan's hectic schedule, he chose to personally accept the doctorate after being invited by the university. Ram Charan addressed the audience in Tamil and expressed his gratitude to the university for honouring him, saying that receiving a doctorate was beyond his expectations. He dedicated the award to his directors, co-stars, audiences, fans, and everyone else who has supported him along the way.

Ram Charan file photo | Image: X

He further talked about his upcoming films and said, “I'm doing a political drama for the first time. We are aiming to release the film at the end of September or in October in five Indian languages.” Game Changer will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The two had earlier collaborated in the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019.

Ram Charan awarded honorary doctorate in literature

Along with Ram Charan, the university honoured Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr. GSK Velu, the Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, and Achanta Sharath Kamal, a table tennis player and Padma Shri recipient. TG Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, also attended the event as the chief guest. A statement released by the university called the honorary doctorate degree to Ram Charan as a “recognition of his outstanding contributions to the film industry and society at large.”