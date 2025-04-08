Ram Charan Skips Wishing Allu Arjun On Birthday After Unfollowing Him, Rumours Of Rift In Mega Family Intensify

Allu Arjun received good wishes and conglutulatory messages from all industry insiders on the occasion of his 43rd birthday. However, his cousin Ram Charan and uncle Chiranjeevi skipped wishing the Pushpa star on social media. This comes amid rumours of a fallout between the young actors who are a part of Tollywood's influential ‘Mega Family’.

Did Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have a fallout?

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela often take to their social media accounts to extend birthday wishes to family members and give them a shoutout on their special occasions. However, compassion was missing from social media today, on the occasion of Allu Arjun. At the time of publishing, the couple had not put out any story for the Pushpa star. Not only this, Ram Charan's father and mega star Chiranjeevi, also skipped wishing his nephew on X (formerly Twitter). However, earlier, the megastar had congratulated Allu Arjun on the massive success of Pushpa 2.



This comes after it was reported that Ram Charan has unfollowed Bunny from his Instagram account. A quick search on his social media shows that the Game Changer actor is no longer following Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy. However, Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, continues to follow the couple. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, does not follow anyone on social media, except his wife.

Ram Charan has unfollowed Allu Arjun and his wife | Image: Instagram

Did Allu Arjun's father's comment on Game Changer lead to a rift with Ram Charan?

Ram Charan's social media activity first came to notice after Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, took a subtle dig at the underperformance of Game Changer at a public event. However, he later clarified his stance and shared, "He (Ram Charan) is like my son. He is my only sister’s son, and I am his only maternal uncle. Our bond is strong, so let’s leave this matter behind. In hindsight, I realise I should not have brought it up at all."



