Ram Charan Starrer Game Changer's Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been in the news for quite some time now, mostly due to the multiple delays that the film has seen ever since its announcement. There were also speculations that S Shankar is prioritising Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 over Game Changer. Though the reasons behind the delay weren't addressed officially, it seems that the makers are finally ready to announce the Telugu drama's release date. The film produced by Dil Raju also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Game Changer release date to be out on this date?

According to reports, the makers of Game Changer will most likely announce the film's release date on Ram Charan's birthday on March 27. As part of his birthday celebrations, the makers can either on his birthday eve or the birthday announce a special poster or teaser along with the film's release date. An official confirmation, however, is awaited.

What is Game Changer all about?

Game Changer is said to be a political thriller. The film will mark the Telugu debut of director S Shankar. Written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film will also star Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar among others. The film was announced in February 2021, it has been over three years ever since.

When will Game Changer release?

Recently, during the premiere of one of the Telugu films, producer Dil Raju during an interaction with the media revealed that the film will mostly be released in September. Now, it needs to be seen if the makers reveal the film's release date on the actor's birthday.