Ram Charan is all set to work with Buchi Babu Sana in the film tentatively titled RC16. The film has been generating immense buzz ever since the makers made the announcement of the film. Not just that, but several reports about RC16 has been making the rounds on the internet. Clarifying all, Buchi Babu Sana recently shared in a video message that RC16 is set in the backdrop of Uttarandhra.

Buchi Babu Sana shares details about RC16

Vriddhi Cinemas took to their social media handle to drop a video message of RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana. In the video, the filmmaker urged aspiring actors to be a part of the film. Buchi Babu also said, "Our film is set in the backdrop of Uttarandhra. Actors or aspiring actors from this region can utilize this opportunity. We want to make this film as authentic as possible. Auditions begin today."

Meanwhile, the video was captioned, "A call out by director @BuchiBabuSana to all the aspiring actors to be a part of the MASSive #RC16 ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 We begin our talent hunt in Uttarandhra 🎬."

Janhvi Kapoor to share screen with Ram Charan?

As per a report by Gute, Janhvi Kapoor has signed her next Telugu project with Buchi Babu Sana. The actress will feature as he female lead in Ram Charan starrer RC16. Janhvi will be pairing with Ram Charan in the village drama based in Uttarandhra.

According to the report, Buchi Babu Sana had narrated the plot of RC16 to Janhvi Kapoor and she agreed to come onboard for the film. Earlier, rumours were swirling that Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Sai Pallavi will be joining the star cast of RC16. Not just them, but it was rumoured that Rasha Thadani would be a part of the film. Nevertheless, Janhvi is yet to confirm the news of her joining the star cast of RC16.