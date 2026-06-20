Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara's Face On Her Third Birthday, Check Out Adorable Post

Ram Charan and Upasana made a joint Instagram post to reveal the face of their daughter, Klin Kaara. The couple have been shielding their children from the public eye, till now. On the ocassion of her third birthday, the couple shared the first clear photo of their older daughter, fondly referred to as ‘Mega Princess’.



In the photo, Ram Charan sported a sky blue shirt and a rugged look while holding the toddler in his arms. Upasana donned a white outfit and adored her husband and daughter. Klin Kaara was dressed in a blue dress that featured green floral detailing. The couple shared the photo with the caption, “Happy Birthday KlinKaara our precious little one. 🩷🧿” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among other fans and well-wishers of the couple, took to the comment section to share best wishes to the young one.

Ram Charan and Upasana shared a glimpse of their twins

The post revealing Klin Kaara's face comes a week after Upasana shared the first glimpse of their twins. The Peddi actor embraced fatherhood again in January when he welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. On June 15, the couple took to Instagram to share the first pictures of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi. Sharing a post on Instagram on Sunday, Ram Charan and Upasana posted an adorable picture that showed the tiny hands of their twins alongside the hand of their elder daughter, Klin Kaara. Along with the picture, they wrote, "Heart is full."In no time, fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the family, with many calling the picture one of the sweetest posts shared by the couple.

Ram Charan and Upasana have largely kept their kids away from the public eye. They are yet to reveal the face of their twins.



Also Read: Ram-Upasana Share 1st Glimpse Of Their Twins Shiva Ram And Anveera Devi

