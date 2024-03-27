×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple With Wife Upasana, Daughter Klin Kaara On Birthday | Watch

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, had arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan in Tirumala
Ram Charan in Tirumala | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan has turned a year older today, March 27. On the occasion of his birthday, the RRR star along with his family visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Several videos of the actor from Tirumala is now going viral on social media.

Ram Charan rings in birthday in Tirumala

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, had arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday. On March 27, the actor, along with his family, visited the Tirupati temple during the wee hours to offer their prayers. It has been reported that Ram Charan participated in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on his birthday in the temple. Several videos of the actor are now going viral on social media.

Fans celebrate Ram Charan's birthday

On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in the hand out of joy. Not just that, but they can also be seen bursting crackers alongside a life-sized poster of Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, some of his other fans distributed free food to the needy to seek blessings for the actor and start the day on a good note. Fans from across the globe are celebrating Ram Charan's birthday and their videos are going viral on the internet. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Education News

AIBE 18 results out

2 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

3 minutes ago
World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day 2024

4 minutes ago
Yen

Yen hits 34-year low

5 minutes ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

6 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia To Host Hope Gala

7 minutes ago
UK businesses

UK businesses scale back

9 minutes ago
Education News

CA application correction

10 minutes ago
Munawar Faruqi

Munawar Detained

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Broad on Virat Kohli

13 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara To Enter Politics?

15 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar holds steady

15 minutes ago
Hyundai

Hyundai's 3-year plan

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Satyam Surana

Indian Student in UK

22 minutes ago
TikTok

Chinese TikTok sellers

25 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee may stabilise

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo