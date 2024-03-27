Advertisement

Ram Charan has turned a year older today, March 27. On the occasion of his birthday, the RRR star along with his family visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Several videos of the actor from Tirumala is now going viral on social media.

Ram Charan rings in birthday in Tirumala

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, had arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday. On March 27, the actor, along with his family, visited the Tirupati temple during the wee hours to offer their prayers. It has been reported that Ram Charan participated in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on his birthday in the temple. Several videos of the actor are now going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Ram Charan along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ugq0byNirp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Fans celebrate Ram Charan's birthday

On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in the hand out of joy. Not just that, but they can also be seen bursting crackers alongside a life-sized poster of Ram Charan.

Our Co-Girls Donated food to the needy And done with the cake cutting.On the occasion of Global star RamCharan's birthday

Happy birthday sweet heart ❤️ 💙

Lots and lots of love to you as always ..

𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐑𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍 !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/DTLl2E2tm2 — RamCharan Girls FC ™ (@RCGirlsFC) March 26, 2024

Meanwhile, some of his other fans distributed free food to the needy to seek blessings for the actor and start the day on a good note. Fans from across the globe are celebrating Ram Charan's birthday and their videos are going viral on the internet.