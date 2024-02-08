English
Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Says She Was Uncomfortable With The Actor Doing Intimate Scenes

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela hail from different worlds. While the actor comes from a film lineage, Upasana comes from a family of doctors.

Ram Charan tied the knot with his wife Upasana in 2012. The couple embraced parenthood last year. While Ram Charan, the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, hails from a film background, his wife Upasana comes from a family of doctors and entrepreneurs. In a new interview, she has opened up on her initial discomfort with her husband romancing heroines on screen, as she did not understand the profession initially. 

Upasana Konidela says she struggled to comprehend Ram Charan’s work 

In an interview with Galatta Ritz, Upasana opened up about her hesitation about watching Ram Charan romance women on screen. Despite dating for several years before getting married, Upasana expressed discomfort in watching her husband’s intimate scenes. She told the publication, “Like every woman, I’ve sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I’m like, ‘Come on, what is this?” 

Upasana further shared that it was Ram Charan who made her understand the technicalities of the job and gradually she made her peace with it. She added, “Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there’s no one he has better chemistry with than me, he looks the best with me.” 

Upasana Konidela admits being jealous of Klin Kaara’s bond with Ram Charan

Upasana and Ram Charan became parents to a daughter, Klin Kaara in June 2023. In the same interview, the new mother opened up about the new responsibilities that come with the child. She shared, “Power comes from the heart and I think we both play a significant role in parenting. Whatever a mom is expected to do, I think the dad is doing more than that. We’re equally raising Kaara.” 

Talking about Klin Kaara’s bond with her father, Upasana shared, “Ram is a hands-on dad. She’s a daddy’s girl, and I am extremely jealous. When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There’s a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I’m like, come on.” Upasana's heartfelt words about her husband and daughter quickly went viral, with social media users showering love on the couple. 

