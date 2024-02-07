Advertisement

Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, on June 20 last after being married for 11 years. The child is being brought up at the residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. In a recent interview, Upasana revealed that she is jealous of the bond that Ram Charan and Klin Kaara share and how the lttle one's eyes light up when she sees her father.

Upasana on Klin Kaara and Ram Charan's bond

Klin Kaara is not even a year old and is close to her father, RRR star Ram Charan, Upasana revealed. After the little one's birth, the Telugu actor seems to be prioritising his family while trying to find the right balance between his shoot and personal life. When an interviewer said, “They always say that when it's a girl child, she is close to her daddy. What about your baby, your sweet little girl?” Upasana's said, “That statement is true, and I am extremely jealous.”

Talking about how close Ram Charan is to their daughter and the bond they share, Upasana said,, “When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.”

Upasana's heartfelt words about her husband and daughter quickly went viral, with social media users showering love on the couple.

Ram Charan to be seen in Game Changer

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The release date of the film is not yet finalised but it is rumoured that the makers are aiming to lock it for Dussehra. It also stars Kiara Advani and Ram Charan is said to be playing the role of an IAS office in it.