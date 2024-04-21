Advertisement

Film Double iSmart appears to be having trouble seeing the light of day. The Ram Pothineni starrer was initially slated for an early March release. The same stood pushed to an undefined later date, with no update having come through on the same. Fresh buzz around the project strongly hints at budget constraints, essentially stalling the project.

Is Double iSmart suffering from budget constraints?



Double iSmart was initially slated for a March 8 release. Shortly ahead of the slated date, the makers announced that the project had been postponed. The reason shared was that the team still had about 15 days worth of shoot including an intense climax sequence as well as two songs, left to wrap up. The stipulated time period of 15-days now appears to be a templated response. Between March to April, every attempt, as per a Gulte report, to take an update on the film's progress, has been met with the same response.

The same report also hints towards budget constraints that the film might be facing. The initial budget of the film reportedly got overshot with the team now on the lookout for investors to help wrap up the shoot. Additionally, the report asserts how the OTT deal the makers of Double iSmart had struck, has now been left in the lurch, looking at its dismal, stalled state.

Puri Jagannadh had heavily invested in Double iSmart's climax



As per previous media reports, Puri Jagannadh had allocated a whooping ₹8 crores to shoot just the climax for Double iSmart. The concluding sequence of the film, had been shot over a period of 12 days in Mumbai. It is worth noting that Sanjay Dutt stars as the primary antagonist in Double iSmart and is of course, part of the climax.

The grand vision for the same, could also be a contributing factor to the film's budget, now reportedly being overshot.