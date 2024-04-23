Advertisement

Spirit Media, Rana Daggubati's production banner, and Tinkle Comics have launched a graphic novel Minnal Murali, based on the superhero from 2021's Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas in the title role. The announcement was made on Sunday at the Mumbai Comic-Con event here. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali followed the story of a tailor called Jaison Varghese, played by Thomas, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

What more do we know about Minnal Murali?

According to a press release, the graphic novel promises to delve deep into "the superhero's origins and adventures with a new story which takes the film's plot further." Daggubati described the launch of the graphic novel a "significant milestone" for the Indian superheroes in the world of comics. The debut of Tinkle's graphic novel Minnal Murali at Mumbai Comic-Con marks a significant milestone for reaffirming the love for Indian superheroes and comics, furthermore, resonating with the unmet need of Indian comic lovers in the digital age.

Minnal Murali poster | Image: IMDb

"It is a moment of great pride and excitement to continue the universe of one of this much loved contemporary Indian superheroes and bring him to life from the screen to a comic," Daggubati said in a statement.mProduced by Sophia Paul via Weekend Blockbusters, the film also starred Guru Somasundaram. "Seeing our beloved characters and captivating storylines come to life on the vibrant pages is a testament to the enduring impact of our film, inspiring fans to embark on new adventures within this rich and dynamic universe," said Paul.

Minnal Murali still | Image: IMDb

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, editor-in-chief of Tinkle Comics, said "We're thrilled to unveil Tinkle's first graphic novel at the Mumbai Comic-Con".

What's next for Rana Daggubati

He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra Katha since he started reading and now comes the time to deepen his relationship with the comic book publisher, says actor-producer Rana Daggubati whose next film is on demon king Hiranyakashyap. The pan-India film, inspired by an Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) comic, will see him play the king from Hindu mythology. It is backed by his VFX and production company Spirit Media. Hiranyakashyap will revolve around the titular mythological demon king and his relentless quest to annihilate beliefs and faith of the followers of Lord Vishnu. His son, Prahlad, however, was a Vishnu devotee.

(With inputs from PTI)