Rashmika Mandanna Lauds Pushpa 2 Co-star Allu Arjun's 'Alphaness To Wear A Saree': What Man Can...

Pushpa 2 is currently ruling the box office charts in India and overseas. The Allu Arjun starrer pan-India film has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹400 crore club, beating Bollywood's biggest hits Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. Now, all eyes are on how much of a box office haul the film can achieve in the coming days. In a new interview, Rashmika Mandanna lauded Allu Arjun's commitment to delivering the viral Jathara scene and called him a "gutsy" actor.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: X

Rashmika on Allu Arjun's Jathara scene

In the Jathara scene in Pushpa 2, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) dresses up as a woman by wearing a saree and makeup. He dances with infectious energy as upbeat music plays in the background. He also follows it up with powerful dialogues. The total length of the scene is over 20 minutes and is a standout in the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Peeling song poster | Image: X

Praising Allu Arjun's performance in the long and taxing scene, Rashmika, who plays Srivalli in the movie, called the former a "gutsy actor". “Imagine someone who has the guts, power, and alphaness to wear a saree, dance in a saree, perform action sequences in a saree, and deliver dialogues in a saree. For 21 minutes of the film, he is wearing a freaking saree. Tell me, what man can do that?" the Animal actress shared.

