Ravi Teja's Father Rajagopal Raju, Pharmacist Dad Of Tollywood Star, Dies At 90

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju, 90, passed away last night, July 15, at their residence in Hyderabad. A native of Jaggampeta, Andhra Pradesh, Rajagopal Raju was a retired pharmacist, who was known for leading a humble and quiet life, unlike his star son Ravi Teja. The actor, in various interviews, credited his father for his success in the film industry. His last rites will take place today in Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja's father Rajagopal Raju passed away in Hyderabad | Image: X

Fans of Ravi Teja, numerous celebrities and well-wishers extended their condolences and support to the family during this difficult time. Rajagopal Raju is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and sons Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. A few years back, Rajagopal Raju's Bharath Raju had passed away. Ravi Teja has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Mass Jathara and is currently faced with a personal setback.

Rajagopal Raju was barely seen in public. Despite his son's stardom pan-India, Raju maintained a low profile. He lived a simple, peaceful life in Hyderabad with his wife, Rajya Lakshmi. They remained a steady and strong force behind Ravi Teja as he navigated the stardom of the film world.

Chiranjeevi led condolences for Ravi Teja's family as the patriarch passed away.

Chiranjeevi with Rajagopal Raju on movie set | Image: X

He also posted a photo with Raju from the sets of Waltair Veerayya.