RC16 Cast Update: Mirzapur Actor Divyenndu Joins Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor, Shares First Look

Divyenndu, who won the hearts of his fans as Munna Bhaiyaa in the hit web series Mirzapur, is all set to make his Telugu debut. The actor will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan in RRR actor's next untitled movie RC 16. On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana took to his social media handle to welcome him onboard. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Divyenndu joins Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in RC16

Production house Vriddhi Cinemas shared Divyenndu's casting announcement in an Instagram post. "Our favourite 'Munna Bhayya' will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him," the banner said in the post, referring to the actor's fan-favourite character Munna from Prime Video series Mirzapur.

"Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented and the compelling performer @divyenndu on board. #RamCharanRevolts Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @iamjaggubhai_ @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial," the caption further read.

Also produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film also stars Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will score music for the project.

<i>(A photo from the muhurat shot of RC16 | Image: Instagram)</i>

What else movies does Divyenndu have in the pipeline?