The Sankranti week is finally here and the first few films lined up for the festive season have already hit the screens. While Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan are out for public viewing, two more Telugu films starring the OGs are all set to hit the theaters on January 13 and 14. While Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Saindhav is all set to hit the theaters on Saturday, Nagarjuna's film Naa Saami Ranga will release on Sunday, on the very day of Makar Sankranti.

While the anticipation around the films' clash was much, experts' prediction of films doing well after word-of-mouth spreads stands true for low budget film HanuMan which took the risk of releasing against superstar Mahesh Babu's ₹130 crore film Guntur Kaaram. While HanuMan's good use of VFX and AI is working well for the film, Mahesh Babu's film despite mixed reviews is running on the stardom of the actor in the Telugu-speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now it is time to anticipate the fate of the Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati films at the box office.

Will Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga survive the box-office clash?

There is no doubt that both Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna have made a place for themselves in the hearts of people and enjoy a loyal following, given their stardom in their era and the kind of films they have delivered to date. However, with Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan stealing most of the spotlight for both the budget and clash, it is likely tough for the yet-to-be-released films to get the cash register ringing.

According to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh in today's time in the Telugu-speaking states. He said, "Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, so Guntur Kaaram is expected to have an obvious lead in terms of collections. While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of ₹5-₹10 crores."

Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayabalan just had a line to say when asked about the film's estimated day 1 business. He said, “These two films will make less than ₹10 cr on Day 1.”

