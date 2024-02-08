English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 01:08 IST

Saindhav vs Naa Saami Ranga Box office Prediction Day 1: Films To Mint Around ₹8 Crore, Say Experts

While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores on day 1, Bala notes that Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of 5-10 crores.

Jyothi Jha
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Sankranti week is finally here and the first few films lined up for the festive season have already hit the screens. While Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan are out for public viewing, two more Telugu films starring the OGs are all set to hit the theaters on January 13 and 14. While Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Saindhav is all set to hit the theaters on Saturday, Nagarjuna's film Naa Saami Ranga will release on Sunday, on the very day of Makar Sankranti.

While the anticipation around the films' clash was much, experts' prediction of films doing well after word-of-mouth spreads stands true for low budget film HanuMan which took the risk of releasing against superstar Mahesh Babu's ₹130 crore film Guntur Kaaram. While HanuMan's good use of VFX and AI is working well for the film, Mahesh Babu's film despite mixed reviews is running on the stardom of the actor in the Telugu-speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now it is time to anticipate the fate of the Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati films at the box office.

Advertisement

Will Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga survive the box-office clash?

There is no doubt that both Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna have made a place for themselves in the hearts of people and enjoy a loyal following, given their stardom in their era and the kind of films they have delivered to date. However, with Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan stealing most of the spotlight for both the budget and clash, it is likely tough for the yet-to-be-released films to get the cash register ringing.

Advertisement

According to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh in today's time in the Telugu-speaking states. He said, "Mahesh Babu’s stardom far supersedes those of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, so Guntur Kaaram is expected to have an obvious lead in terms of collections. While Guntur Kaaram might collect 15-20 crores, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga will play somewhere in the range of ₹5-₹10 crores."

Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayabalan just had a line to say when asked about the film's estimated day 1 business. He said, “These two films will make less than ₹10 cr on Day 1.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement