Salaar 2: Sub-par Response To Prabhas' Salaar Puts Sequel On Backburner?
Prabhas concluded 2023 with the release of Salaar. The sequel, much of which was shot alongside the original, however, appears to have been put on hold.
Prabhas is yet to see through his first release of this year. He, however, had a blockbuster end to 2023, with the release of Salaar. Though the film was a thorough financial success, one cannot quite overlook the mixed response the film received, on a critical level. Its subsequent performance on digital and television can at best be described, as underwhelming. What does this mean for the progress of the sequel then?
Salaar's underwhelming response is not good news for the sequel
Right off the bat, Salaar was mounted on a budget of ₹270 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹406.45 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹617.75 crores. While this of course, makes the film a hit from the perspective of business, the mixed response over the content and premise of the film, is definitely a cause of worry.
The film's digital release, did see it trend for about 5 weeks on Netflix. However, this achievement wanes in comparison to the record set by other films like RRR, which trended for about 25 weeks on the platform. Salaar's much-promoted television premiere, was also an overall underwhelming experience, with sub-par ratings, as per a Gulte update. Amidst the same, Salaar 2 does not quite appear to rank high on the list of priorities, for either Prabhas of Prashanth Neel.
Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have other projects to tend to
Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The muli-starrer is set for a release on June 28 and will feature the actor in the role of Bhairava. Prabhas is also currently filming for Maruthi's horror comedy, The Raja Saab, with Niddhi Agarwal opposite him. Also in the works, is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, set to go on floors, later this year.
Prashanth Neel on the other hand, is gearing up for NTR31 with Jr NTR in the lead. The film will have to wait till November to go on floors as the actor is busy with his work on Devara: Part 1 and War 2. All in all, Salaar 2, appears to have been delayed for the time being.
