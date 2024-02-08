Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Sriya Reddy Teases 'Bigger And Meaner' Return of Radha Rama In Salaar Sequel

In a recent interview, Sriya Reddy discussed what Radha Rama’s character holds in store for her in Salaar’s sequel. Part 2 will release in the 2nd half of 2025.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sriya Reddy
Sriya Reddy | Image:Sriya Reddy/Instagram
The makers of Salaar have just seen through the release of arguably one of the biggest films of the year. While Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel have been at the forefront of accruing praise for the film, a character that has also grabbed attention in the film has been Radha Rama, essayed by Sriya Reddy. After impressing the critics with her stellar performance in Part 1, the actress is now ready to make her return in the sequel. In a recent interview, Sriya gave some tidbits about her character development in Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam

Sriya Reddy in Salaar Part 2

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sriya discussed what Radha Rama’s character holds in store for her in Salaar sequel. The actress said, “All I can say is part two is going to be bigger and meaner. Rather Rama hasn't finished. She's going to come out in all arms and guns.”

Even though Sriya is soaking up the praise she got for her performance in Salaar, she insists that she was insufficiently confident in her ability to carry off the part when Prashanth Neel first approached her. 

Sriya Reddy with Prashanth Neel | Image: Sriya Reddy/X

 

The actress said, “I was extremely nervous. Prashant had really high hopes on me. And when you are the main antagonist of the film, you have to deliver. And I was very worried whether I'll be able to deliver what he wanted and my own insecurities also came in. It was a complete mental turmoil that I was going through. But I'm glad I went through that because if I had not gone through that mental turmoil, that performance would not have come.”

Sriya Reddy returns to acting after 8-year long hiatus

Sriya Reddy had begun her career as a VJ before she started getting film offers. She made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Samurai opposite Vikram. This was followed by her Telugu debut Appudappudu in 2003. In 2004 she marked her Malayalam debut opposite Mammootty in Black. She also went on to star in the English film 19 Revolutions.

File photo of Sriya Reddy

 

After a string of hit films, Sriya got married to actor-producer Vikram Krishna, post which she quit acting for a period of eight years. Since 2018, Sriya Reddy has been occasionally appearing in projects, the foremost of which has been Salaar.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

