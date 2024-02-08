Advertisement

The makers of Salaar held a grand bash to celebrate the box office success of their film on January 8, Monday. The Prabhas starrer, which released on December 22, has garnered over ₹700 crore at the box office worldwide.

Salaar success bash | Image: Instagram/Hombale films

Prabhas laughs his heart out in a viral photo

The said success bash was attended by the film’s leading duo Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, besides director Prashanth Neel and music director Ravi Basrur who has also composed the much-acclaimed background score for the movie.

The big-scale actioner produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale films has now crossed the much-coveted ₹700 crore mark, according to a recent press release from Salaar team. Garnering nearly ₹550 crore gross in India, and ₹153 crore in overseas markets, Salaar has catapulted its gross worldwide collections to ₹703 crore.

With the success of Salaar, Hombale films continues on its golden streak. In the last couple of years, the production banner has delivered massive pan-India hits like KGF 1, KGF 2, and Kantara.

Salaar’s Hindi version crosses ₹200 crore mark

While a majority of these collections come from the original Telugu version of Salaar, the Hindi dub version too has done substantially well, grossing ₹208 crore worldwide for its Hindi shows. Despite sturdy competition from Raj Kumar Hirani’s comedy-drama Dunki, Salaar has held its own even in North Indian centers for more than 2 weeks now.

Salaar poster | Image: Instagram

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eeswari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. While the Salaar team basks in the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the makers have not announced any tentative plan for the release of part 2 of the film series.

