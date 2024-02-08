English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran jointly cut cake at Salaar success bash, photo wins internet

The success bash was attended by film’s leading duo Prithiviraj and Prabhas, besides director Prashanth Neel & music director Ravi Basrur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar success bash
Salaar success bash | Image:Instagram/Hombale films
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The makers of Salaar held a grand bash to celebrate the box office success of their film on January 8, Monday. The Prabhas starrer, which released on December 22, has garnered over ₹700 crore at the box office worldwide.

Salaar success bash | Image: Instagram/Hombale films

Prabhas laughs his heart out in a viral photo

The said success bash was attended by the film’s leading duo Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, besides director Prashanth Neel and music director Ravi Basrur who has also composed the much-acclaimed background score for the movie. 

The big-scale actioner produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale films has now crossed the much-coveted ₹700 crore mark, according to a recent press release from Salaar team. Garnering nearly ₹550 crore gross in India, and ₹153 crore in overseas markets, Salaar has catapulted its gross worldwide collections to ₹703 crore.

Advertisement

With the success of Salaar, Hombale films continues on its golden streak. In the last couple of years, the production banner has delivered massive pan-India hits like KGF 1, KGF 2, and Kantara. 

Advertisement

Salaar’s Hindi version crosses ₹200 crore mark

While a majority of these collections come from the original Telugu version of Salaar, the Hindi dub version too has done substantially well, grossing ₹208 crore worldwide for its Hindi shows. Despite sturdy competition from Raj Kumar Hirani’s comedy-drama Dunki, Salaar has held its own even in North Indian centers for more than 2 weeks now.

Advertisement
Salaar poster | Image: Instagram

The said success bash was attended by the film’s leading duo Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, besides director Prashanth Neel and music director Ravi Basrur who has also composed the much-acclaimed background score for the movie. 

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eeswari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. While the Salaar team basks in the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the makers have not announced any tentative plan for the release of part 2 of the film series. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World21 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement