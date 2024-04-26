Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has currently put her career on the backseat to prioritise her health. The actress was diagnosed with myositis and back-to-back shoots in 2023 aggravated the condition which is why she decided to take a break. In a new interview, the Kushi actress opened up about why being successful was important for her from childhood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on why success was important for her since childhood

In her podcast Take 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed how growing up she was not surrounded by luxuries. She therefore shared that success became important for her from the beginning. Therefore the Kushi actress mentioned that slowing down and taking a break was something that she thought was a sign of ‘weakness’.

A file photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Instagram

In her podcast episode, Samantha explored the human body's fight or flight response in certain situations alongside her friend and wellness coach Alkesh Sharotri. The actress, who has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, told IANS, “I used to believe that exhaustion and the need for rest were signs of weakness. I was proud of being a hustler, thriving on only six hours of sleep, and being exceptionally productive throughout the day.” She recalled not taking a break even after working ‘tirelessly’ for 13 hours a day.

Advertisement

The actress added, "Growing up, I didn't have a luxurious childhood, so success was my focus from an early age. I always felt intense pressure to 'Make It' in life.” She recalled feeling that she was not good enough and added, “Constantly fed with the notion that I wasn't good enough, so that became an intense motivation for me to succeed at any cost."

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu say about the acting industry?

In the same conversation, Samantha addressed the common notion that the acting industry is glamorous, which it is not in reality. She asserted, “It is a lot of hard work and pressure, especially when you're constantly in the spotlight and being judged. I started in this industry when I was just 22-23 years old, and some girls start even younger. We don't come into this knowing everything; we let others dictate and define us.”

A file photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image: Instagram

Reflecting further on her own journey, Samantha said, "I've been letting others define me since childhood, creating a pattern where I worked tirelessly to please and seek approval from others. Eventually, my own thoughts, feelings, and desires became insignificant.”

Advertisement

She added that when she achieves success, she fears losing it ‘immediately’ and looks for the next big thing. She explained, “When I achieved success, I feared losing it, immediately searching for the next big accomplishment. So, I believe I've been in fight or flight mode throughout my career.” Samantha will soon be seen in the lead role opposite Varun Dhawan in the OTT series Citadel: Honey Bunny.