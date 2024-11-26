Samantha Recalls Being Called 'Second Hand, Used' After Divorce With Naga Chaitanya: I Accept It...

Samantha recalls dealing with divorce

Speaking to Galatta India , the actress shared, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it," she told Galatta India. “I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on repurposing her wedding gown

In the same interview, the actress shared the reason behind doing that and shared, “The reason why I did that was because I wanted to, and initially, that hurt. It really hurt and then I decided to flip it and that I’ll own it. Yeah, I am separated and I am divorced. Things haven’t been a fairy tale but that does not mean that I sit in a corner cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again." She clarified that she did not do it out of spite or to take revenge and added, “It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn’t a ginormous f*ck. Although it looked like it but it wasn’t. It was like, ‘Yes, this has happened and I know it and I’m not trying to hide from it. This is it, but it doesn’t mean that my life ends there.’ It begins where it ends. I’m very very happy right now. I have grown so much and I’m doing incredible work and I’m with incredible people. I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life absolutely." Samantha and Chay got divorced in 2022 and announced their separation publically.