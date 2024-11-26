Published 10:04 IST, November 26th 2024
Samantha Recalls Being Called 'Second Hand, Used' After Divorce With Naga Chaitanya: I Accept It...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: The Citadel fame broke her silence on flipping her wedding dress and dyeing it in black colour after her divorce.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: The couple tied the knot in 2017 and parted ways in 2022. Ever since the divorce, both actors have refrained from making comments about the separation. However, in a recent interview the Citadel: Honey Bunny fame recalled the labels she got after her divorce. She also spoke about flipping her wedding dress and dyeing it in a different colour post the split.
Samantha recalls dealing with divorce
In a recent interview, the Kushi fame spoke candidly over the hurtful comments she had to face following her divorce. Her comments come at a time when her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is about to get married. The actor is all set to tie the knot on December 4 with Sobhita Dhulipala.
Speaking to Galatta India, the actress shared, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it," she told Galatta India. “I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on repurposing her wedding gown
Earlier this year, Samantha repurposed her wedding gown for an Awards night. The actress flipped the fairytale white gown from her wedding to dye it in black colour. The actress was hugely appreciated for the gesture and was also lauded for her sustainability efforts.
In the same interview, the actress shared the reason behind doing that and shared, “The reason why I did that was because I wanted to, and initially, that hurt. It really hurt and then I decided to flip it and that I’ll own it. Yeah, I am separated and I am divorced. Things haven’t been a fairy tale but that does not mean that I sit in a corner cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again." She clarified that she did not do it out of spite or to take revenge and added, “It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn’t a ginormous f*ck. Although it looked like it but it wasn’t. It was like, ‘Yes, this has happened and I know it and I’m not trying to hide from it. This is it, but it doesn’t mean that my life ends there.’ It begins where it ends. I’m very very happy right now. I have grown so much and I’m doing incredible work and I’m with incredible people. I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life absolutely." Samantha and Chay got divorced in 2022 and announced their separation publically.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:04 IST, November 26th 2024