Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the title of her new film on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The update comes months after the actress said she will return to work after a seven-month hiatus following her myositis diagnosis in 2022. This film will mark Samantha’s feature film debut as a producer.

Despite several health challenges, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to work and surprised her fans with the announcement of her new film. The movie has been titled Bangaram. The actress dropped a motion poster in which she was seen sporting a unique role as a housewife brandishing a gun, hinting at an epic family drama. She captioned the post, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden. #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures...Starting soon (sic)."

Samantha makes her feature film production debut with this Telugu film. The film is expected to have a multilingual release. While no additional information has been revealed, Bangaram appears to be an earthy, gritty story that will go into production soon and is set to hit theatres in 2025. Meanwhile, details about the director, technicians, and storyline remain unknown, despite promises of a multilingual release.

Poster of Bangaram | Image: Samantha/Instagram

When Samantha got candid about her struggles with myositis

The actor had revealed her myositis diagnosis on Instagram on June 15, 2022 ahead of the release of her film Yashoda. In a reflective post on Instagram, The Family Man star shared that she was embracing a “forced new normal”. She also got candid about how she was on a "cocktail of medications" and had to make major changes to her diet that align with her condition.

"It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting," she shared in a reflective post.