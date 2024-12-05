Samantha Fans Request Actress To 'Delete' Wedding Photo With Naga Chaitanya: You Deserve Better

Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday, December 4 in Hyderabad. It was a traditional Hindu wedding which was attended by Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and others. This is Chaitanya's second wedding, earlier he was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple dated for seven years before taking a plunge, but after 4 years of marriage, they separated for reasons better known to them.

Fast forward to the present, soon after Nagarjuna shared the photos of newlyweds Chaitanya and Sobhita, Samantha's fans rose in uproar and requested the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress to delete her wedding photo.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he no longer deserves you: Netizens

Samantha's ardent fans flooded her old photo from her wedding - a monochrome photo featuring her with Chaitanya. The post is dated back to November 23, 2017, when she penned a note wishing the actor. "Happy birthday, my everything. I don’t wish; I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay," the birthday note reads.

It seems fans took note of the last photo of her and Chay on her Instagram handle and flooded the comment section of that post asking her to delete this image as Chaitanya doesn’t deserve her. “Remove this photo samantha u deserve so much better,” a user wrote. “Remove this Samantha you are the very strong person in this world u only my inspiration in every time,” wrote another. An angry fan wrote, “He doesn’t deserve you Sam, this men doesn’t deserve loving woman.” Another wrote, “Sam, he no longer deserves you. Delete this post.”

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)</i>

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she would ‘crumble and die’ post-separation