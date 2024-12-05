Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya's Wedding To Sobhita

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, recently got remarried to Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand yet traditional ceremony. The couple exchanged vows on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Following the wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a noteworthy mention that quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.

Samantha’s latest Instagram story goes viral, amid #ChaySo wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram post caught attention. Her sister-in-law, Nicole Joseph, shared a message on her Instagram Story that said, "Good sisters-in-law exist, and I love mine," tagging Samantha. In response, Samantha reposted it saying, "Love you." The heartwarming post quickly went viral.

Interestingly, Samantha's old photo from her wedding - a monochrome photo featuring her with Chaitanya still features on her Instagram. The post is dated back to November 23, 2017, when she penned a note wishing the actor. "Happy birthday, my everything. I don’t wish; I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay," the birthday note reads. Samantha's fans rose in uproar and requested the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress to delete her wedding photo.



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 but separated after nearly four years. They announced their divorce in October 2021, just days before their wedding anniversary.

When Samantha writes about staying calm during difficult situations, just a few days before Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s wedding

A few days ago, Samantha shared an uplifting poem titled "If" by Rudyard Kipling. The poem, renowned for its timeless message, encourages staying calm and strong in difficult situations. Her post comes at a time when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were preparing for their wedding.