Atlee, who is gearing up for the release of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John, has hopped on to the next project. A report suggests that Atlee, who has collaborated with Allu Arjun, for his next untitled project is in talks with Samantha. It added that the film is going to be different from his previous movies.

Atlee to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Allu Arjun?

A source told Pinkvilla that Atlee is exploring a new zone in commercial space with Allu Arjun and they are slated to kick off the shooting by October. Currently, the director is finalising the leading lady of the film and for that, he has approached Samantha. The duo have previously worked together in Theri and Son of Satyamurthy, and if everything falls in place, they will be reuniting for Atlee's new project.

(A file photo of Samantha | Image: Instagram)

"Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in Theri and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited about this reunion. It’s among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema,” a source told the portal. Interstingly, Samantha has also worked with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

(A poster of Pushpa: The Rise | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Atlee's next project?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will kick start preparing for the untitled movie after wrapping up Pushpa: The Rule shoot. The film will be a mega-budget action entertainer and will go on the floors by October 2024. Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with the promotions of Citadel: Hunny Bunny and will probably begin preparing for the film after the release of the show.