Samantha's Relationship 'Soft Launch' Grabs Eyeballs, Netizens Speculate 'Special Someone' In Pic From Sydney Trip

After her myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been focusing on keeping healthy and is juggling between her work commitments and vacation time. She is currently enjoying some downtime in Sydney and posted some photos on social media. However, netizens were quick to draw conclusion that she was not alone on this trip, but with someone "special". A specific photo led to the reignition of her dating rumours.

Samantha poses with fans during her Sydney trip | Image: Instagram

In the past, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress was linked with director Raj Nidimoru. After they worked together in The Family Man season 2, their continuous work collaborations continued to fuel their dating rumours further. On her trip to Sydney, Samantha visited the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge and posed with the iconic landmark in the backdrop. While there were some candid snaps of her in the carousel post at the Sydney Opera House, one photo saw a hand adorably cupping her face. It looked like it was a man's hand. Many said that Samantha was "soft launching" her relationship.

"Who is the man Sam," read a comment. Another one wrote, "That's a soft launch."

Samantha separated from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 | Image: Instagram

On the work front, Samantha has been busy with the shoot of Netflix's Rakht Brahmand. The series stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The series will focus on power politics within a dynasty and a rivalry between two lead characters, played by Aditya and Ali, for the throne. Samantha's character in the series reportedly is said to be that of a princess, who is embroiled in the power struggle.