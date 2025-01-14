Published 23:31 IST, January 14th 2025
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Day 1: Venkatesh Film Emerges As Pongal Winner, Surpasses Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection: Venkatesh Daggubati-Aishwarya Rajesh film has emerged as the top choice of cine-goers on the occasion of Pongal.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection: The Venkatesh Daggubati-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer hit the big screens on January 14, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti/Pongal holiday. The Telugu movie has sprung a surprise at the box office and emerged as the top choice for cine-goers on the festive day. The movie has raked in the most business at the ticketing counter among other releases like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers remarkable opening day
Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned raving positive on social media. The non-working day helped boost the audience in the theatre for the movie. Cine-goers' positive word of mouth and the festival release has helped boost the sales of the film.
As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie has minted ₹25 crore, in the domestic market. The film has outperformed previous releases like Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer which boast industry stalwarts in their star cast. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film's overall collection.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam outperforms Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj
Sankranthiki Vasthunam has outperformed the already theatrical releases like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. On Tuesday, on the occasion of Sankranti, the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer minted ₹10 crore. The collection remains insipid in front of the other releases.
The Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj has emerged as the second choice of cine-goers. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the movie minted ₹12 crore, as per early estimates on Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹50.15 crore.
