Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down
Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected ₹20 crore on day 2, taking its collection closer to ₹45 crore in the first three days in India, according to early estimates.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is performing very well at the box office after releasing on January 14. The comedy entertainer opened well at ₹23 crore and added another ₹20 crore to its kitty on day 2, taking its India biz to ₹43 crore. The film saw a limited release in Telugu and is looking to emerge as the first big hit of the year.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers a very slight dip on day 2
Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected ₹20 crore on day 2, taking its collection closer to ₹45 crore in the first three days in India, according to early estimates. The Venkatesh starrer is performing well despite two big films - Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Ram Charan's Game Changer -- already running in cinema halls. Sankranthiki Vasthunam had an overall 72.56% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, January 15.
Game Changer on the same day earned ₹6.50 crore while Daaku Maharaaj collected ₹9.00 crore. Clearly, Venkatesh starrer is way ahead in the race.
Mahesh Babu praises Sankranthiki Vasthunam
The film directed by Anil Ravipudi grossed ₹45 crore on its opening day, and it is the biggest-ever opener in Venkatesh's career. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary play the film's female leads.
Superstar Mahesh Babu who has a habit of encouraging good films has now reviewed Sankranthiki Vasthunam. He wrote, “Enjoyed watching Sankranthiki Vasthunam , A proper festive film. Venky sir is just terrific. So proud and happy for my director Anil Ravipudi for giving consecutive blockbusters. Aishwarya and Meenakshi were superb in their characters. The kid ‘Bulli Raju’ knocked it right out of the park. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”
