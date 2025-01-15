Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is performing very well at the box office after releasing on January 14. The comedy entertainer opened well at ₹23 crore and added another ₹20 crore to its kitty on day 2, taking its India biz to ₹43 crore. The film saw a limited release in Telugu and is looking to emerge as the first big hit of the year.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers a very slight dip on day 2

Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected ₹20 crore on day 2, taking its collection closer to ₹45 crore in the first three days in India, according to early estimates. The Venkatesh starrer is performing well despite two big films - Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Ram Charan's Game Changer -- already running in cinema halls. Sankranthiki Vasthunam had an overall 72.56% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, January 15.

Game Changer on the same day earned ₹6.50 crore while Daaku Maharaaj collected ₹9.00 crore. Clearly, Venkatesh starrer is way ahead in the race.

Mahesh Babu praises Sankranthiki Vasthunam

The film directed by Anil Ravipudi grossed ₹45 crore on its opening day, and it is the biggest-ever opener in Venkatesh's career. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary play the film's female leads.