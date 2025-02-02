'Sankranthiki Vasthunam Taught Us...': Dil Raju's Praise For Director Anil Ravipudi A Dig At Shankar Over Budget, Schedule

Producer Dil Raju's back-to-back releases, Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on the occasion of Sankranti and witnessed two opposite fates at the box office. While Game Changer was expected to do well, given its extensive schedule and massive budgeting, it was a big disaster at the box office. Sankranthiki Vasthunam, on the other hand, emerged as a huge hit, in fact, the first Telugu blockbuster of 2025.

In an interview, Dil Raju reflected on the differing outcomes of the two films.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam team at the success meet | Image: X

'Not budgets but stories matter the most'

During the success meet of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Dil Raju praised film's director Anil Ravipudi for delivering a hit film while following the budget and schedule. While many saw Raju's praise for Ravipudi as a dig at Game Changer director Shankar, others commented that the ace producer was right about what he said.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on January 14 | Image: X

"Anil Ravipudi completed Sankranthi Vasthunam in just 72 days. He showed how to achieve success with perfect planning and execution. Not budgets but stories matter the most. Sometimes, we filmmakers forget this basic principle. Our banner reached great heights by believing in good stories and new directors,” Dil Raju said as he appeared delighted at the success of his banner's movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Dil Raju learns this lesson from Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Dil Raju openly admitted that his banner hit roadblocks by "believing in crazy combinations" but there is a lesson to be learned in Sankranthiki Vasthunam. “In the last four to five years, we, too, hit a roadblock by believing in crazy combinations. Anil Ravipudi helped us realize what we are with Sankranthiki Vasthunam and showed us the way forward. We learned a lesson this Sankranthi,” he shared.

Game Changer poster featuring Ram Charan | Image: X