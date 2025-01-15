Sankranthiki Vasthunam Vs Daaku Maharaaj Vs Game Changer Box Office: Sankranti Belongs To...

The box office was lit on the festival of Sankranti, with two new Telugu releases -- Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam – joining the race with Ram Charan's Game Changer, which saw an advanced release on January 10. A clear winner has emerged at the box office on the festive occasion with the audiences choosing their favourite.

NBK celebrated the success of Daaku Maharaaj with his co-stars | Image: X

Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers a big opening

On the day of its release, Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected ₹23 crore in India and ₹35 crore worldwide. Director Anil Ravipudi mentioned that families come to watch movies on bullock carts for Venkatesh. "This is not just a blockbuster Pongal; this is Venky's Pongal," he said.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on January 14 | Image: X

The audience's second favourite turned out to be Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj. The movie was trolled for its Dabidi Dibidi song and choreography before its release on January 12, but has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office in just three days of its release. The movie collected ₹12.25 crore on the Sankranti holiday.

Game Changer witnesses some relief on Sankranti

From Day 1 when it opened to ₹41 crore in Telugu to Day 5, when it collected ₹6.3 crore, the numbers for Game Changer have fallen drastically. The makers have also been accused of inflating the ticket sales and collections. However, on its 5th day after release, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, majorly due to the slight boost it received on the Sankranti festival.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani star in game Chnager | Image: X