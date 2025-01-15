Published 18:24 IST, January 15th 2025
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Vs Daaku Maharaaj Vs Game Changer Box Office: Sankranti Belongs To...
While Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer crossed the crucial ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, Sankranthiki Vasthunam topped collections.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The box office was lit on the festival of Sankranti, with two new Telugu releases -- Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam – joining the race with Ram Charan's Game Changer, which saw an advanced release on January 10. A clear winner has emerged at the box office on the festive occasion with the audiences choosing their favourite.
Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam registers a big opening
On the day of its release, Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam collected ₹23 crore in India and ₹35 crore worldwide. Director Anil Ravipudi mentioned that families come to watch movies on bullock carts for Venkatesh. "This is not just a blockbuster Pongal; this is Venky's Pongal," he said.
The audience's second favourite turned out to be Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj. The movie was trolled for its Dabidi Dibidi song and choreography before its release on January 12, but has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office in just three days of its release. The movie collected ₹12.25 crore on the Sankranti holiday.
Game Changer witnesses some relief on Sankranti
From Day 1 when it opened to ₹41 crore in Telugu to Day 5, when it collected ₹6.3 crore, the numbers for Game Changer have fallen drastically. The makers have also been accused of inflating the ticket sales and collections. However, on its 5th day after release, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, majorly due to the slight boost it received on the Sankranti festival.
Worldwide, the fil,m has collected ₹140 crore and will look to cross the ₹200 crore mark soon. The movie stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and is directed by Shankar.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:24 IST, January 15th 2025