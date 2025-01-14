Sankranthiki Vasthunam X Review: Netizens Call Venkatesh Daggubati Film 'Sakranti Blockbuster', 'Typical Anil Ravipudi Treat'

Sankranthiki Vasthunam X Review: The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer hit the big screens on January 14 and immediately made its way to the audience's heart. The comic tale has received raving reviews from cine-goers who caught early shows of the movie on the day of release. While some social media users praised Daggubati's cop avtar, others revelled in Anil Ravipudi's direction.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the perfect festive release

Sankranthiki Vasthunam was released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal . The non-working day helped boost the audience in the theatre for the movie. Cine-goers who caught the early shows of the film have left a unanimous positive review of it online.

Social media users review Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X

Social media users review Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X

Social media users review Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X

Social media users review Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X



Most users appreciated the comic timing and the fun elements in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer. Other users were left in awe of the direction and screenplay. Fans of the filmmaker stressed that Anil Ravipudi never fails to deliver during festivals and the movie is a perfect release on the occasion. Most netizens believed that movie theatre is the place to be to catch Sankranthiki Vasthunam on the first day of release. Several users also pitted the film against other releases like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj and shared how the Venkatesh film is far better. The lead actor's chemistry with Aishwarya Rajesh also left a lasting impression.

What is Sankranthiki Vasthunam about?



A poster of Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Image: X