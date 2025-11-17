Updated 17 November 2025 at 15:51 IST
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Chiranjeevi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Of Indian Pilgrims
Megastar Chiranjeevi mourned the loss of Indian pilgrims, who passed away due to a tragic bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.
Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday mourned the loss of Indian pilgrims, who passed away in a bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.
Addressing media persons, the megastar Chiranjeevi extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
"All our sympathies and condolences are with the families. We pray to God that they (the deceased) rest in peace," Chiranjeevi told reporters.
Earlier today External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah.
In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.
"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.
Reportedly, a bus carrying several pilgrims from Hyderabad caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah.
Local reports indicate that the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah at the time of the accident. Further details on casualties and survivors are awaited. (ANI)
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 15:12 IST