Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer, Says 'I Had 5-Hour Footage': Good Scenes, Situations Removed...
Director Shankar shared that he is not completely satisfied with the output of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and believes he should have done better.
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been witnessing a sharp decline in collection with each passing day at the box office in India. It was only on the fifth day of the release, that the movie witnessed a slight hike in the collection owing to the Pongal holiday, taking the total to ₹106.15 crore in India. The movie was expected to create a record for Ram Charan at the box office but failed to meet expectations. Director S Shankar, in a recent interview, shared he isn't completely satisfied with the final product of Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani.
Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints: Shankar
In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Shankar shared that he is not completely satisfied with the output of the political drama and believes he could have done better. Adding to this he said many good scenes were trimmed due to time constraints. "Total duration came down to more than five hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture," Shankar said.
Shankar is known for making lengthy movies. His previous directorial Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, was a lengthy movie which he decided to split into two parts. So Indian 2 released in early 2024 and Indian 3 is slated to release later this year.
Game Changer box office collection day 5
Ram Charan starrer performed low on its first 4 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹96.15 crore India net. On the fifth day, the movie witnessed a slight hike in the collection. It collected ₹10 crore in India with a maximum in Telugu language -₹6.5 crore. After five days, the total stands at ₹106.15 crore in India.
