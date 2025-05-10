Single On OTT: When And Where To Watch Sree Vishnu's Comedy Caper Online?

Updated May 10th 2025, 11:42 IST
Sree Vishnu’s Single is a Telugu rom-com released in the theatres today, May 9 and is trending online after getting some decent reviews. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the film features Ketika Sharma and Ivana in lead roles. With positive word of mouth spreading across Telugu states, many are already looking forward to its OTT release.
As per the latest media report, Sree Vishu’s Single OTT rights have been secured by Amazon Prime Video for a substantial amount. Allu Aravind, known for Magadheera, produced the film and sold the digital rights at a record-breaking price, marking the highest for any Sree Vishnu film so far.
Reports also suggest that Amazon Prime will start streaming #Single in the first week of June 2025, although the official release date is yet to be confirmed.
This Telugu romantic comedy stars Sree Vishnu as Vijay, with Ketika Sharma portraying Poorva and Aleena Shaji (Ivana) as Harini. Vennela Kishore, Prabhas Sreenu, and Kalpa Latha Garlapati play supporting roles. Caarthick Raju wrote and directed the film, while Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the music. R. Velraj is responsible for the cinematography.
Cinegoers describe Sree Vishnu’s Telugu film Single as a light laughter bucket with a few enjoyable moments, though, many finding it entertaining.
Published May 10th 2025, 11:42 IST