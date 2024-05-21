Advertisement

Filmmaker Anthony Bhagyaraj, who rose to fame for his directorial Siren, has tied the knot with Ramya. The couple got married on May 19. After exchanging vows, Anthony and Ramya hosted their wedding reception which was attended by popular actors from the Kollywood.

As per media reports, director Anthony Bhagyaraj had decided to tie the knot with Ramya after directing the film first. The couple had a simple wedding, and now photos from their wedding reception is going viral on social media. Many movie stars attended the wedding and personally congratulated the couple. The photos of the many celebrities who attended his wedding are now available. Some of the celebrities who attended the reception included Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti Ravi, directors Samuthirakani, Siva, R. Ravikumar, Arunraja Kamaraj, Sam Anton, PS Mithran, and lyricist Snekan and his wife Kannika Snekan, among others.

Anthony Bhagyaraj with Ramya | Image: X

What is the storyline of Siren?

In Siren, Jayam Ravi steps into the character of a convict serving time for murder, adding a layer of suspense and intensity to the narrative. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady, portraying a police officer grappling with the pressure to solve a case. The film, directed by Antony Bhagyaraj, boasts a star-studded cast, including Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Chandini Tamilarasan.

Siren not only boasts a compelling cast but also showcases technical brilliance. GV Prakash Kumar provides the musical backdrop, while Selva Kumar SK handles cinematography and Ruben takes charge of the editing. Dhilip Subbarayan oversees the stunt choreography, promising audiences a visual and auditory treat. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar, Siren is gearing up for a theatrical release in December this year.