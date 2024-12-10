Sobhita Ditches Traditional Bridal Look, Dons ₹1.4 Lakh Golden Gown For Post-Wedding Cocktail Hour

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 4. The lavish but private event was attended by the actress' close friends and family only. Days after the ceremony, a photo of Sobhita Dhulipala from her post-wedding festivity is going viral online. In the photo, the Made In Heaven fame can be seen dressed in a golden drape gown.

Sobhita Dhulipala dons Tarun Tahiliani gown for post-wedding festivities

On December 9, designer Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of Sobhita Dhulipala from her post-wedding bash. In the pictures, the actress looked chic in a golden drape gown. Even though she ditched the traditional bridal colours in her outfit, she opted for statement jewellery for the evening.



The new bride could be seen flaunting her henna-laden hand for the cocktail hour. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a matching clutch to accessories. As per the post and the caption, the cocktail event of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita was an intimate affair.

Sobhita Dhulipala - Naga Chaitanya tie the knot in traditional Telugu ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally tied the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. Photos from the couple’s wedding festivities have surfaced online. Naga, dressed in a traditional Pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewellery such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.