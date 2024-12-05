Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Teary-eyed As Naga Chaitanya Ties Mangalsuta In A Viral Video | WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on Wednesday, December 4, in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding ceremony happened at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Soon after the ceremony, Nagarjuna shared the photos of the newlyweds with an emotional note. A new video from the ceremony is now going viral on the internet, showing the Made In Heaven actress getting emotional.

Shobhita Dhulipala gets emotional in one of the ceremonies at the wedding

In the viral video, Naga Chaitanya can be seen tying the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck. The moment seems to be emotional to Sobhita as she is seen wiping her tears and looking at Chaitanya lovingly. In the background, we can see Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati happily looking at the couple, while other guests cheer.

For the wedding, Sobhita looked pretty in a Kanjivaram silk saree with gold zari work, paying homage to her cultural roots. She accessorised her look with traditional gold maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh.

<i>(Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's photo from wedding album | Image: X)</i>

First photos of newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his social media handle to share the photos of the newlyweds with a heartfelt note. In the photos, he is happily posing with the couple and wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita -- you've already brought so much happiness into our lives".

"This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey," he wrote towards the end.