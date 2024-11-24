Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collection Day 2: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's Film Biz Jumps By 50%

Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collection Day 2: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph starrer thriller has earned good reviews after releasing on November 22. At the box office, after witnessing a slow start, the Malayalam movie picked up pace on Saturday and saw a jump in collections of around 50%. It seems like the movie will register decent business in its opening weekend as positive

word spreads about the film.

Sookshmadarshini released on November 22 | Image: X

Sookshmadarshini box office run detailed

Sookshmadarshini minted ₹1.55 crore on its opening day. As positive reviews started pouring in for the movie, the biz jumped to ₹3.04 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India collections to ₹4.59 crore. The numbers are expected to be higher on Sunday, with an outside chance of the film touching the ₹10 crore mark in the opening weekend.

Sookshmadarshini also stars Basil Joseph | Image: X

In Sookshmadarshini, Nazriya Nazim has returned to Malayalam movies after a short appearance in Trance (2020). The film is being hailed as Nazriya's comeback to the big screens, with viewers lauding her performance in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. Her last appearance in Malayalam cinema was in Trance (2020), alongside her husband Fahadh Faasil. She also made a brief cameo in Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020).

What is Sookshmadarshini about?