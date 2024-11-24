Published 19:51 IST, November 24th 2024
Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collection Day 2: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's Film Biz Jumps By 50%
Sookshmadarshini marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Malayalam cinema after four years. She was last seen in Trance, opposite her husband Fahadh Faasil.
Sookshmadarshini Box Office Collection Day 2: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph starrer thriller has earned good reviews after releasing on November 22. At the box office, after witnessing a slow start, the Malayalam movie picked up pace on Saturday and saw a jump in collections of around 50%. It seems like the movie will register decent business in its opening weekend as positive
word spreads about the film.
Sookshmadarshini box office run detailed
Sookshmadarshini minted ₹1.55 crore on its opening day. As positive reviews started pouring in for the movie, the biz jumped to ₹3.04 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India collections to ₹4.59 crore. The numbers are expected to be higher on Sunday, with an outside chance of the film touching the ₹10 crore mark in the opening weekend.
In Sookshmadarshini, Nazriya Nazim has returned to Malayalam movies after a short appearance in Trance (2020). The film is being hailed as Nazriya's comeback to the big screens, with viewers lauding her performance in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. Her last appearance in Malayalam cinema was in Trance (2020), alongside her husband Fahadh Faasil. She also made a brief cameo in Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020).
What is Sookshmadarshini about?
Sookshmadarshini follows the story of Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim) who is bored of leading a simple life and finds solace in snooping in other people's lives that live around her. When Manuel (Basil Joseph) moves in next door, she starts to snoop into his home through her kitchen window. Manuel seems very loving and caring towards his mother but Priya doesn’t feel all is well and one day, his mother goes missing. What happened to Manual’s mother and what secrets does he have? What does Priya do next? All these secrets unfold in the movie, directed by Jithin MC.
