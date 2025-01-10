South Cinema Treating Bollywood Heroines Like Flowerpots: Netizens React To Kiara Advani's Role In Game Changer

Kiara Advani features alongside Ram Charan in the Shankar directorial Game Changer. The film hit the big screens on January 10 and opened to a lukewarm response from the audience. While the movie was met with mixed response on social media, Kiara Advani's role in particular did not sit well with netizens.

Kiara Advani trolled for her role in Game Changer

Following the release of Game Changer, clips of Kiara Advani from the film went viral. Social media users who caught early shows of the movie, took to their accounts to share the first impression of the film. Most fans pointed out that Bollywood actresses who venture into South cinema do not get enough screen space in the film.



Social media users opine on Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Image: X

Netizens compared Kiara Advani's role to Janhvi Kapoor's role in Devara: Part 1. Netizens have argued that actresses who do heavy lifting or have a significant part in Bollywood, take up projects in regional cinema where their roles are reduced to ‘flower pots'. Some even pointed out that Kiara Advani in Game Changer is reduced to ‘looking good' in the songs and playing the love interest for the hero without actually making any impact to the film's story. An X user wrote, “Kiara Advani’s talent deserved a stronger role in Game Changer!” Another user wrote, “Kiara Advani is completely wasted in Game Changer."

Game Changer off to a decent start at the box office



