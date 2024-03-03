Advertisement

Tollywood actress Sreeleela recently performed at the Samata Kumbh 2024 celebrations in Hyderabad. The actress shared the stage with veteran dancer Manju Bhargavi as they performed classical dance in traditional attire. Sreeleela made her comeback as a dancer after a 15-year break. In an Instagram post, she expressed her happiness to be performing this art form and described the experience as a trip back in time to her roots.

Sreeleela reveals her new side

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sreeleela shared a set of photos from her dance performance. In a long post, the actress revealed that she started off as a classical dancer and it has been almost 10-15 years since she last performed on stage.

Her caption read, “So, I don’t know if you guys know, but classical dance is where I started... I started very, very young actually! I used to travel with my troupe for performances (mostly in temples). We called them ‘ballets’ (no, not ballet dance). And I think those days really taught me a lot and I enjoyed it so much. It was indeed my favorite hobby. It was really different doing it after years, but I embraced it and realized that it’s a huge part of me. This is another side of me for youuu.”

She further penned, “Anywhooo Dance is where I learned everything from ‘Abhinaya’ to ‘Bhava’ EVERYTHING!!!!! What I’m trying to say is that the day before, I performed!!! It had been almost 10-15 years since I was on stage. I wish I had time to practice, but it was a koshish from my side. I played this beautiful young goddess GODHA DEVI, Meaning ‘THE GEM OF A LADY.’ You should read about her; it’s beautiful. Thanking Manju Bhargavee aunty for motivating me to do thissss. It felt really different and nice and yeah, also breaking the cliché actress rules.”