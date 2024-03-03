English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Sreeleela Returns To Stage After 15 Years, Steals Hearts With Bharatanatyam Performance: Watch

Sreeleela made her comeback as a dancer after a 15-year break. In a post, she expressed her happiness to be performing this art form with Manju Bhargavi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreeleela
Sreeleela | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tollywood actress Sreeleela recently performed at the Samata Kumbh 2024 celebrations in Hyderabad. The actress shared the stage with veteran dancer Manju Bhargavi as they performed classical dance in traditional attire. Sreeleela made her comeback as a dancer after a 15-year break. In an Instagram post, she expressed her happiness to be performing this art form and described the experience as a trip back in time to her roots. 

Sreeleela reveals her new side

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sreeleela shared a set of photos from her dance performance. In a long post, the actress revealed that she started off as a classical dancer and it has been almost 10-15 years since she last performed on stage. 

 

Her caption read, “So, I don’t know if you guys know, but classical dance is where I started... I started very, very young actually! I used to travel with my troupe for performances (mostly in temples). We called them ‘ballets’ (no, not ballet dance). And I think those days really taught me a lot and I enjoyed it so much. It was indeed my favorite hobby. It was really different doing it after years, but I embraced it and realized that it’s a huge part of me. This is another side of me for youuu.”

Advertisement

 

She further penned, “Anywhooo Dance is where I learned everything from ‘Abhinaya’ to ‘Bhava’ EVERYTHING!!!!! What I’m trying to say is that the day before, I performed!!! It had been almost 10-15 years since I was on stage. I wish I had time to practice, but it was a koshish from my side. I played this beautiful young goddess GODHA DEVI, Meaning ‘THE GEM OF A LADY.’ You should read about her; it’s beautiful. Thanking Manju Bhargavee aunty for motivating me to do thissss. It felt really different and nice and yeah, also breaking the cliché actress rules.”

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News35 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo