The Takarazuka Revue, a Japanese all-female musical theatre troupe, has created a musical adaptation of SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR. The filmmaker shared photos and videos from the show, thanking the 110-year-old theatre group for their energetic performance. For the unversed, Rajamouli visited Japan to attend the special screening of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

Rajamouli watches musical adaptation of RRR

SS Rajamouli attended the special screening of RRR and wrote on X, "Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show." The filmmaker concluded his note with, "ARIGATO GOZAIMASU," which translates to Thank You. In one of Rajamouli's videos, he can be seen taking a bow as the audience applauds him thunderously. He also posed with the girls who performed in the RRR musical.

Rajamouli meets anime creators

SS Rajamouli recently met anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san in Japan after the screening of his film RRR. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a photo from his meet with the iconic duo. He also mentioned that he has been curious about the process of making anime. However, netizens speculate that Rajamouli met with the anime creators for a special purpose.

During a fan meet after RRR screening in Japan, SS Rajamouli had mentioned that he wants to narrate the backstory of his films via manga comics. Soon after, he shared a photo with anime creators Rui Kuroki-san and Kazuto Nakazawa-san, leading to several speculations. Netizens claimed that Rajamouli met with the anime creators to discuss some things about the Baahubali or RRR manga adaptation.