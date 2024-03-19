×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

SS Rajamouli Shares Important Update About Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB29 In Japan | WATCH

SS Rajamouli announced SSMB29 in 2022 while promoting RRR in the USA. The film will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli, who is currently in Japan, attended a special screening of RRR in the country. The film starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been running in the theatres for the last 513 days. The film was originally released on 24 March 2022 globally. The film in 2023 won two Golden Globes and an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.

To celebrate this exceptional run, the filmmaker visited Japan to attend a special screening. During this time, he addressed his audience who were curious to know about his next project. While talking to his fans, SS Rajamouli shared an important update about his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu.

What did SS Rajamouli tell his fans about SSMB29?

Rajamouli revealed to his fans that the writing of the film has been completed. He said, "We have completed the writing, and we are in the pre-production process. Only the hero is confirmed, and his name is Mahesh Babu. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we will expedite the film’s production, and during its release, I will bring him here."

He also added that apart from Mahesh Babu, they haven't finalised the rest of the cast yet.

What do we know about SSMB29?

According to Telugu 360, construction of sets has begun in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The construction work is estimated to be completed by the end of May. In June, Rajamouli along with Mahesh Babu will begin the shoot of the film. It will reportedly take over two years to be completed with extensive filming planned across various global locations.
 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OAVS Teacher, Principal Recruitment Notification Out

OAVS teachers' vacancy

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

8 minutes ago
Suriya

Suriya 43 Update

18 minutes ago
Seal escapes at the last second by jumping on a boat

Lucky Escape

20 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

21 minutes ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

21 minutes ago
tejashwi yadav, Rahul gandhi

Cong RJD seat sharing

21 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick Visit Farhan

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

26 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

33 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

40 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

41 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

an hour ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

an hour ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

an hour ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo