SS Rajamouli Sidelines SSMB29 Ahead Of Teaser Reveal For This Project, Netizens React

Director SS Rajamouli has been working towards his ambitious project, which the team is referring to as SSMB29 and Globetrotter. Rajamouli has confirmed that a teaser reveal in November this year will depict the epic scale of his next with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While fans are eagerly waiting for the first footage to be dropped, Rajamouli has temporarily sideline his next for a new project.

SS Rajamouli is working on the post-production of Baahubali: The Epic | Image: X

2025 marks the ten year anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning release. The makers have decided to combine both the parts into one and re-release it in theatres on October 31. Rajamouli was seen working on the edit in new photos that have surfaced online. He is seen in the edit room, taking calls on how the scenes would play out. Producer of Baahubali movies, Shobu Yarlagadda, wrote on X, “When we do something we go all the way and try to give you the very best we can! My heartfelt thanks to the team for working on “The Epic” like it’s new film! They are working for the pride (sic).”

Many praised Rajamouli and his team's dedication ahead of the re-release. Others said that he should instead work on the Mahesh babu project and drop updates sooner. While the director may have shifted focus back to his blockbuster hit Baahubali for a while, it is expected that he will soon resume work on SSMB29. Some portions of the movie has been shot in Odisha and parts of Kenya.

SSMB29 teaser will be released in November this year | Image: X